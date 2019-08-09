Mike Posner had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering a rattlesnake bite.

The 'Cooler Than Me' singer is currently on an epic trek across the US, which he has dubbed The Walk, but his efforts came to a halt in Colorado on Thursday (08.08.19) when he had to be rushed to hospital via helicopter, and fortunately medics managed to get the anti-venom inside him ''in time''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Whatup doe!!! Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got bit by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time. Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team and Bo and Cassie and Whitney (my nurses). (sic)''

Mike is expecting to remain in hospital for ''a few days'', and will not be able to walk for ''several weeks'' when he is released.

He added: ''I'll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven't had those in a while Hahahaha! Can't wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!! (sic)''

Mike also shared a picture of himself sitting up in a hospital bed with the caption: ''Never stop. Keep going.''

And he thanked his The Walk partners for sending him their support.

Speaking in a video on his Instagram Stories, he said: ''I just want to send love out to all my brothers who are out there running and walking across America as well.

''For all my followers that think I'm inspiring, these guys are inspiring.

''Thank you guys for all sending me your support. Thank you guys and keep going. I'll see you out there soon.''

Announcing The Walk, he tweeted in January: ''I'm excited to announce that starting March 1, 2019, I will be walking across America. I will start at the Atlantic Ocean and end at the Pacific ocean. The journey will take me most of my 31st year. You are welcome to join at any time. See you out there, mp (sic)''

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter previously admitted he was inspired to go on such an epic journey across America on foot after his father died of brain cancer in 2017 and a year later his collaborator Avicii died aged 28.