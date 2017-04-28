Mike Myers would ''love'' to do another 'Austin Powers' movie.

The 53-year-old actor was known for starring as both the titular spy and the villain Dr. Evil in the trilogy of action comedy movies released between 1997 and 2002, and has teased that whilst he would be happy to step into his roles once again, fans will have to ''wait and see'' if a fourth instalment will ever happen.

The movies - which were known for mocking popular spy franchises such as 'James Bond' - were created as a ''tribute'' to Myers' father who passed away in 1991, and the star, who also produced the film series, says he's ''unbelievably satisfied'' that he has been able to turn his father's memory into something that makes other people happy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Myers said: ''After my dad died in 1991, I was taking stock of his influence on me as a person and his influence on me with comedy in general. So Austin Powers was a tribute to my father, who [introduced me to] James Bond, Peter Sellers, The Beatles, The Goodies, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore.

''I would love to do another, but you just have to see. I was devastated by my father's death. But to have that turn into something that makes people happy is unbelievably satisfying. It's that kind of stuff you never get used to or get tired of.''

And Mike isn't the first person from the 'Austin Powers' cast to want to return for a fourth movie, as Verne Troyer - who played Dr. Evil's sidekick Mini-Me - said in 2015 he would ''love'' to reprise his role after hearing a rumour that a new movie was in the works.

He told BANG Showbiz exclusively at the time: ''I would love to make another film. I've just heard rumours. Someone was telling me earlier that Mike announced it was going to happen in the next couple of years, but I don't know. I haven't heard anything.

''I'm always going to be known for Mini-Me and it's fine. It's really the role that got me started and put me on the map and where I am today.''