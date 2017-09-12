Mike Myers is in talks to star in Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The 54-year-old Canadian actor-and comedian is reportedly being eyed up for a role in the upcoming biopic, according to Deadline, but the character he will play has not been revealed.

If Myers accepts the role he will join an impressive cast including Rami Malek, who will play the late great frontman Freddie Mercury.

Myers' breakthrough movie role was playing public access TV presenter Wayne Campbell in comedy 'Wayne's World', and in one famous scene Wayne and his friends mime to Queen's hit 'Bohemian Rhapsody' whilst driving in a car.

Malek recently admitted he is very nervous about honouring the memory of Freddie - who died in 1991 at the age of 45 - and pleasing Queen's millions of fans but is going to give the role his all.

He said: ''I could have my Beyoncé moment. I'm running across the street where I look back and I see it's that iconic crosswalk that the Beatles have the album cover for Abbey Road on and instantly I'm like, 'What the hell is happening to me right now?'

''I run across there, meetings on the fourth floor and around the third floor I'm passing all these photos of The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and every band that you love. Suddenly, Freddie Mercury's face just kind of staring at me, telling me, 'Don't do this.' ''

The impressive cast includes Allen Leech, who starred in 'Downtown Abbey', who has been cast as Freddie's personal manager Paul Prenter in the Bryan Singer-directed motion picture.

Prenter was employed by the singer from 1977 to 1986 but was later sacked by Freddie for supplying stories to the media about his wild lifestyle.

Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee have also joined the cast in recent weeks.

'X-Men: Apocalypse' star Hardy will play drummer Roger Taylor, Mazello is in line to star as bassist John Deacon and Lee will portray lead guitarist Brian May.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' will chart the rock band's story up to their appearance at the Live Aid charity concert in 1985.

Singer will produce the project alongside Graham King and Jim Beach, and Justin Haythe has written the script.

Production on the movie is expected to begin soon, and the film is due for release on Christmas Day 2018 (25.12.18) in the US.

Denis O'Sullivan, Arnon Milchan and Jane Rosenthal will executive produce the motion picture.

