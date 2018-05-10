Mike Myers has hinted a new Austin Powers movie could be in the works.

The 54-year-old actor starred as the womanising British spy in three movies, and Mike has admitted he's open to the possibility of reprising the role.

Asked whether he might return to play Austin, Mike shared: ''I can't say. But it's, you know, maybe. It's a very strong maybe. We'll see.''

Mike - who has kids Spike, Sunday and Paulina with his wife Kelly Tisdale - revealed he's recently been focusing his attention on his family life.

But the Canadian star admitted he loved playing the party-loving spy in the money-spinning film series.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''I would love to. I've had three kids in the last six years and that's sort of been where my focus has been.

''But, you know, I love doing all the characters and it's a non-stop party when we're shooting. It's fun.''

In fact, Mike has even floated the idea of shooting another movie from the perspective of Dr. Evil, who is a parody of James Bond villains.

The actor - who plays the part of Austin and Dr. Evil - explained: ''I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil's perspective.

''So it would be 'Dr. Evil 1', 'Austin Powers 4', is how I would roll ... Start the campaign, please. Thank you.''

The three previous 'Austin Powers' movies saw Mike star alongside the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham and Beyonce.