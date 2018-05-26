Mike Myers' children want him to make a fourth 'Austin Powers' movie.

The 55-year-old actor took a hiatus from acting to focus on his three children Spike, six, Sunday, four, and Paulina, two but Spike wants him to resurrect his most famous movie character.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: I know what I'm doing in terms of my kids now, so that was a good six years. But Spike keeps asking me, 'Where's the fourth Austin Powers,' which is the weirdest thing. I'm like, 'Get off my back. I'm doing my best.'''

Mike also revealed that Spike was about to go to sleep one night when he asked if there would be a fourth movie.

He explained: ''And I said, 'I'd like to. I don't know.' Then he said, 'What's Dr. Evil's lair?' And I said, 'An oil rig,' and he said, 'What's an oil rig?' I said, 'It's where you drill oil at sea.' He goes, 'It should be a sewer,' and fell asleep.''

Mike recently admitted he loved playing the party-loving spy in the money-spinning film series and would be delighted to return to the franchise.

He said: ''I would love to. I've had three kids in the last six years and that's sort of been where my focus has been.

''But, you know, I love doing all the characters and it's a non-stop party when we're shooting. It's fun.''

In fact, Mike has even floated the idea of shooting another movie from the perspective of Dr. Evil, who is a parody of James Bond villains.

The actor - who plays the part of Austin and Dr. Evil - explained: ''I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil's perspective.

''So it would be 'Dr. Evil 1', 'Austin Powers 4', is how I would roll ... Start the campaign, please. Thank you.''

The three previous 'Austin Powers' movies saw Mike star alongside the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham and Beyonce.