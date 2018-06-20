Mike Myers' biggest fan is his six-year-old son Spike, whom he has with his wife Kelly Tisdale.
Mike Myers' biggest fan is his six-year-old son.
The 55-year-old actor has countless fans across the globe thanks to his work in movies including the 'Austin Powers' and 'Shrek' franchises, but he'll be hard pressed to find a super fan bigger than his own son Spike, whom he has with his wife Kelly Tisdale.
Mike said: ''It was one of those crazy summer rains, and we were snuggled under a blanket. Spike whispers, 'Can I tell you a secret?' Then he goes, I'm your number one fan.' I literally couldn't handle it. 'I'm your number one fan?' I mean, stick a fork in me, dude. I'm done.''
The 'Wayne's World' star also has Sunday, four, and Paulina, two, with his spouse and took a break from acting when his son was born in order to focus on raising a family.
Speaking to People magazine, he added: ''I always wanted to have a family. I have three beautiful kids. I can't believe my luck, I really can't. It's the happiest time of my life. And it's been hard to leave the house. So the last six years has really been hanging with them.''
His comments come after he previously revealed Spike was desperate for him to revive the 'Austin Powers' franchise with a fourth movie.
Mike said: ''I know what I'm doing in terms of my kids now, so that was a good six years. But Spike keeps asking me, 'Where's the fourth Austin Powers,' which is the weirdest thing. I'm like, 'Get off my back. I'm doing my best.'''
The star also revealed that Spike was about to go to sleep one night when he asked if there would be a fourth movie.
He explained: ''And I said, 'I'd like to. I don't know.' Then he said, 'What's Dr. Evil's lair?' And I said, 'An oil rig,' and he said, 'What's an oil rig?' I said, 'It's where you drill oil at sea.' He goes, 'It should be a sewer,' and fell asleep.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
While nowhere near as overcrowded as part three, this so-called final chapter never achieves the...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Watch the trailer for Inglourious Basterds.Quentin Tarantino takes on what could be his biggest cinematic...
There is a fine line between genius and junk, especially in the realm of comedy....
The Love GuruTrailerSynopsis:In the comedy "The Love Guru," Pitka (Mike Myers in his first original...
I've never understood what children see in Shrek. Hardly a role model, the selfish and...
Shrek The Third - New TrailerShrek's Back!When his new father-in-law, King Harold (John Cleese) falls...
Computer animation's "WOW" factor bar has just bumped up another notch. Shrek, a fairy...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
When Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) pulls off his helmet to reveal a hairnet in the...