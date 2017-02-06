Schrab won the support of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller when he was tapped to take on the project in early 2015, but the Community director has since exited the gig due to "creative differences" with studio heads at Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mitchell has since been brought on to move the film forward, ahead of its planned release in 2019.

Lord and Miller had to pass on directing the follow-up to their hugely successful 2014 computer-animated movie to focus on making the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars spin-off film. The duo penned the first draft of the sequel's screenplay, and remain onboard as producers.