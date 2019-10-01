Mike Johnson thinks Demi Lovato ''kisses really well''.

The 'Bachelorette' star has enjoyed a string of dates with the 'Skyscraper' hitmaker and he's seemingly smitten with her.

Speaking on the 'Almost Famous' podcast, he gushed: ''We've gone on more than one date.

''I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well...''

And Mike likes the fact Demi was the ''aggressor'' who made the first move in their budding romance after first praising him online.

He said: ''For one, I'm all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that.

''Like, you want me, come at me. If I want you, I'm going to come at you -- and I'm coming at her as well.''

But the portfolio manager admitted he isn't enjoying conducting a relationship in the public eye, though he knows it's much harder for the 27-year-old pop star.

He said: ''To be honest, I personally don't like it. I am very private with my relationships, straight up.

''But she's in this light and that's why I said she's so humble and I think the world of her, because she has been able to have to deal with this crap.

''I can't even imagine from her perspective. I'm a gentleman. I'm not going to kiss and tell.''

Mike is doing his best to ignore the scrutiny while he and Demi try to get to know one another properly.

He said: ''She's a woman that I treat like a regular individual. I'm a man that she treats like a regular man and we do like each other and we're getting to know each other but what if it were not? People are going to speculate.

''I would rather not have that but at the same time, I'm going to be smooth criminal when I walk through this path.''