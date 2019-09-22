Mike Johnson thinks Demi Lovato is ''absolutely fantastic''.

The 31-year-old TV star - who recently admitted to dating the pop star - has heaped praise on Demi, but also insisted he's not feeling under any ''pressure''.

Speaking to E! News, Mike shared: ''I'm just getting to know Demi. I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other. That's all.''

Asked whether there were any other women in his sights, Mike - who has also sent flirty messages to the brunette beauty via Instagram - added: ''No, it's just Demi. That's the only person I'm talking to.''

Demi has had a tough few months, but she recently admitted she was ''sober and grateful to be alive'' following her previous overdose.

She wrote on Twitter: ''If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today ... but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..

''I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you (sic).''