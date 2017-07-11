Mike Fisher quipped he was glad he ''took the chance'' on Carrie Underwood as the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker and her husband - who tied the knot back in 2010 - couldn't be happier together and took to Instagram to share their love for each other.

Uploading a photo of Carrie onto the picture sharing site, he captioned it: ''Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she's the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!#happyanniversary (sic)''

Whilst Carrie wrote on her own Instagram post: ''Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here's to so many more years and memories together... (sic)''

Meanwhile, Carrie previously gushed about how ''wonderful and hot'' her husband is.

She shared: ''My husband is as wonderful as he is hot, and I feel like that's rare. He's amazing. He's such a great dad and he's so supportive of what I do and I'm supportive of him and we just love our little family.

''I've seen my husband twice in the past month, but we'll hang on until we can be together. It makes those moments that you are together more special.''

And the blonde beauty loves to ''show off'' her spouse.

She gushed: ''I like to go to things with him. He doesn't get to come to many things with me, because his season is during my season, so he never gets to come to anything except the CMT Awards which is great. I like showing him off.''

Carrie met Mike at a fan meet and greet, where the pair hit it off instantly.