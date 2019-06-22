Mika is relaunching his music career under his real name, Michael Holbrook.

The 'Grace Kelly' hitmaker - who had a string of hits in the early 00s' - will return with brand new album 'My Name Is Michael Holbrook' on October 4, his first record in four years, and he has admitted it took him two years to figure out where he wanted to take his music career next.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''It's almost like I'm starting again, turning over a new page.

''I'm called Mika but also Michael Holbrook. That's my father's name and I'm actually Michael Holbrook junior, the third.

''It's an old American family with a lot of tradition but also a lot of secrets I didn't really know about.''

The record has been inspired by the 'We Are Golden' hitmaker's time spent in the US and started off with the track 'Tiny Love'.

He said: ''It's my fifth album so I wanted a new point of view.

''It took me two years to figure out what I was going to do.

''So I went on a road trip to the States and when I got back I wrote a song called 'Tiny Love'.

It opens with the phrase: 'My name is Michael Holbrook and I was born in 1983'.''

Michael's new tunes are about family and his mum and sisters will appear on the album, which sees him open up about things he's never discussed publicly before, and he compared it to the ''bold colours'' of his debut LP 'Life in Cartoon Motion', released back in 2007.

He teased: ''It's not sombre or dark or sad, it's the opposite. It's a different side of me.

''I sing a lot about stuff that's happened in my life that I haven't spoken about before.

''About my brother and sisters and my mum.

''There's even an appearance by my mum and sister on the record.

''It's personal but with an enormous amount of joy that will make you dance and cry. It's full of bold colours, like the colours of my first album and the melodies too.''