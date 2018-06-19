Miguel will tour North America in the late summer.

The 32-year-old rapper only wrapped up his 'War & Leisure' trek, which he arranged to promote his album of the same name, a few months ago, but it seems he can't stay in one place for too long as he's announced a new 26-date tour in August.

The 'Ascension' tour will kick off with a show in Boston on August 23 before it heads west - stopping off at Brooklyn's Afropunk, Philadelphia's Made in America, Raleigh, North Carolina's Hopscotch, Denver's Grandoozy and Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful festival - before it concludes in Seattle on September 28.

Tickets for the tour go on sale later this week and fans will also be treated to music by DVSN as Miguel has chosen them as his special guest for the entirety of Ascension.

Meanwhile, Miguel is regularly compared to Prince and, although it's a ''huge compliment'' to likened to the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker - who passed away in April 2016 at the age of just 57 - he believes he has his own unique qualities that people have yet to discover and he doesn't want to be a ''reminder'' of the music legend.

The 'Adorn' hitmaker said: ''I think it's obvious he's a major influence but I think there's also things about me that are uniquely mine that aren't coming from his vibe. Being a reminder of Prince is a huge compliment. But no one will ever be that I don't want to be that. It's a bit of both, being flattered but like, 'Hey, there's more.' Hopefully that's enough to get you to listen more and go, 'OK I see where he's different.' ''

Miguel - whose full name is Miguel Jontel Pimentel - has collaborated with Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott on tracks in the past, but the musician has revealed he is ''pretty picky'' about who he joins forces with to make music.

The full list of Miguel's tour dates are as follows;

August 23 - Boston - Blue Hills Bank Pavillion

August 24 - Mashantucket - The Grand Theater

August 25 - Brooklyn - AFROPUNK

August 26 - Toronto - RBC Echo Beach

August 28 - Indianapolis - Mural Theatre

August 29 - Sterling Heights - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

August 31 - Chicago - North Coast Festival

September 2 - Philadelphia - Made In America Festival

September 4 - Washington - The Anthem

September 6 - Charlotte - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 7 - Raleigh - Hopscotch Festival

September 8 - Atlanta - ONE MusicFest

September 11 - San Antonio - Majestic Theatre

September 12 - Dallas - South Side Ballroom

September 14 - Denver - Grandoozy

September 16 - Mesa - Mesa Amphitheatre

September 17 - San Diego - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 19 - Los Angeles - Greek Theatre

September 20 - San Jose - Event Center at San Jose State University

September 21 - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl

September 22 - Las Vegas - Life is Beautiful Festival

September 24 - Eugene - Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 25 - Portland - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 27 - Vancouver - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

September 28 - Seattle - WaMu Theater