The Adorn hitmaker portrays Cuban club owner Esteban in the prohibition crime drama, which also stars Zoe Saldana, and the acting gig has inspired him to create music from that era.

"I think that the 1920s was an amazing time, especially when it comes to big band," he tells Latina magazine. "And Cuban band music is also amazing. I do think that the direction of my music is a little bit different, but I will say that the experience in getting to know about Cuban culture and history made me want to explore more and more my connection with my Latin roots, especially with music."

The movie experience prompted Miguel, whose father is Mexican American, to start utilising his Spanish language skills in song.

"Writing songs in Spanish is one of the things I started exploring after working on this film," he continues. "I look forward to working on more music in Spanish. It sounds ambitious, but I'm looking to release an album in Spanish later on this year. If nothing else, at least releasing a single or two in Spanish. Hopefully, you guys stay tuned to that."

Miguel previously expressed his desire to record music in Spanish, but revealed he was trying to perfect his language skills first.

"I want to be able to write an entire song in Spanish but I'm practising my Spanish now just so I can get it," he told Power 106 FM Los Angeles' Mando Fresko in 2012. "You know, songs in Spanish are so poetic. I think that's one of my favorite things about Latino music, and the rhyme scheme is completely different. So I'm really nervous to do it, I don't want it to be bad, but I'm really excited to do it."