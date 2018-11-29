Miguel and Nazanin Mandi opted to stay together the night before their wedding.

The 33-year-old singer and the 32-year-old actress recently tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony on the outskirts of Los Angeles, having been together since 2005, and Nazanin has now revealed how she and her husband decided to break away from tradition the night before their wedding.

She said: ''We discussed it and he was like, 'Nah, I'm sleeping next to you. I don't give a damn, I'm sleeping next to you.' And the night before we had a rehearsal dinner and we actually went to bed at 10 pm, we were so exhausted, and woke up at 5:30 am and did a workout! We did a wedding bootcamp.''

Miguel and Nazanin eased their pre-wedding nerves by putting themselves through a gruelling workout prior to the ceremony.

Nazanin told E! News: ''It was at 6 am with my trainer Tori and she brought the weights, she brought the jump ropes, she brought our ab wheel, she was ready to go.

''We had my maid of honour, his best man and his best man's girlfriend and it was the five of us and we rocked it out for an hour in front of the venue, like right next to the tables and the decorations. We worked out!''

Nazanin also admitted to being reduced to tears by the sight of Miguel in his wedding outfit.

She shared: ''He has his back turned away in his tuxedo and then I finally tapped him and we both just started crying. And then everyone started crying! And then I looked to my left, the house is to my left, and everybody in the house is at the window [watching] and it was amazing. It was my dad and my family and [Miguel's] family, it was amazing.''