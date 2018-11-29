Chart-topping singer Miguel and his actress wife Nazanin Mandi opted to stay together the night before their wedding.
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi opted to stay together the night before their wedding.
The 33-year-old singer and the 32-year-old actress recently tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony on the outskirts of Los Angeles, having been together since 2005, and Nazanin has now revealed how she and her husband decided to break away from tradition the night before their wedding.
She said: ''We discussed it and he was like, 'Nah, I'm sleeping next to you. I don't give a damn, I'm sleeping next to you.' And the night before we had a rehearsal dinner and we actually went to bed at 10 pm, we were so exhausted, and woke up at 5:30 am and did a workout! We did a wedding bootcamp.''
Miguel and Nazanin eased their pre-wedding nerves by putting themselves through a gruelling workout prior to the ceremony.
Nazanin told E! News: ''It was at 6 am with my trainer Tori and she brought the weights, she brought the jump ropes, she brought our ab wheel, she was ready to go.
''We had my maid of honour, his best man and his best man's girlfriend and it was the five of us and we rocked it out for an hour in front of the venue, like right next to the tables and the decorations. We worked out!''
Nazanin also admitted to being reduced to tears by the sight of Miguel in his wedding outfit.
She shared: ''He has his back turned away in his tuxedo and then I finally tapped him and we both just started crying. And then everyone started crying! And then I looked to my left, the house is to my left, and everybody in the house is at the window [watching] and it was amazing. It was my dad and my family and [Miguel's] family, it was amazing.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...