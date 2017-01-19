The NCIS: Los Angeles star passed away on Thursday (19Jan17), aged 61, and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill has led the tributes to Ferrer in a statement issued to People.com.

"Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member," Gemmill writes. "Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed."

Ferrer began portraying NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) Assistant Director Owen Granger on the hit crime show in 2012 and continued working on the series until his death, despite his poor health.

The son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney, George Clooney's aunt, he was also known for his TV roles on Crossing Jordan and Twin Peaks, in which he played obnoxious FBI forensic pathologist Albert Rosenfield. He recently reprised the character for the forthcoming show revival.

On the big screen, he was often cast as the villain and is perhaps best known for portrayal of drug-addled designer Bob Morton in RoboCop. His other screen credits include Iron Man 3, Traffic, The Manchurian Candidate, and animated movies Mulan and Rio 2, while he also made appearances in Magnum, P.I., Cagney & Lacey, Miami Vice, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, The Stand, and Desperate Housewives.

The news of his death emerged hours after he was announced as a new addition to the voice cast of animated movie Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. He voiced the evil Deathstroke in the long-gestating project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ferrer's friends and fans have started to post tributes on social media.

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost writes: "A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life. Too soon, too soon, too soon."

Director Edgar Wright tweets: "RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP. 'I f**king love that guy!'"

And Twilight actress Rachelle Lefevre, who worked with Ferrer on 2012 TV movie Applebaum, shares: "#MiguelFerrer could make me cry of laughter w (with) a story then chew me out in a scene a beat later. The best... #RIP".