Midge Ure is heading out on a greatest hits tour with a new show which will celebrate his career.

The former ULTRAVOX frontman is heading out on the road with The Christians and Altered Images - fronted by Claire Grogan and famous for their singles 'Happy Birthday' and 'Don't Talk to Me About Love' - for a huge run of concerts celebrating the three acts' massive contribution to music.

In recent years, Midge has been playing acoustic versions of his songs live but for these gigs the 63-year-old star will be running through his back catalogue of beloved tracks as they were released, including 'If I Was', 'Vienna' and 'Fade to Grey'.

Midge - who was responsible for co-writing Band Aid charity single 'Do They Know It's Christmas? with Bob Geldof - will be playing with his band Electronica who will update these pop classics with the fresh sound of modern synthesisers to update the sound.

Speaking about the concept of the tour, Midge said: ''I want to revisit some material that I've not really been able to perform with the recent acoustic line up, so you can expect to hear songs that haven't been aired for a while as well as the classics and a couple of surprises! ''I've really enjoyed touring with a band and now I want to expand back to a four piece and return to a more electronic based format.''

The Christians will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their eponymously titled debut album ahead of the release of their new LP

'Sings & Strings' on October 6.

Speaking about her return to touring, Claire, 55, said: ''It's been quite some time since I've toured so it's going to be a very special event in my calendar this year - especially as I'm getting to share a stage with the equally mighty Midge Ure and The Christians. We are going to have beautiful music, fun, and in my case maybe some tears and we'll be taking the whole audience with us.''

Midge Ure tour dates:

10 Oct Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

11 Oct Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

13 Oct Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

14 Oct Guildford G Live

15 Oct Milton Keynes Theatre

17 Oct Oxford New Theatre

18 Oct High Wycombe Swan Theatre

19 Oct Folkestone Lea Cliff Hall

20 Oct Skegness The Embassy

22 Oct Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre

23 Oct Dundee Caird Hall

24 Oct Gateshead Sage

25 Oct Manchester Opera House

27 Oct Dartford Orchard Theatre

28 Oct Basingstoke The Anvil

29 Oct Sheffield City Hall

31 Oct Halifax Victoria Theatre

01 Nov Buxton Opera House

02 Nov Birmingham Town Hall

03 Nov York Grand Opera House

04 Nov Southport Theatre

05 Nov Blackpool Grand Theatre

07 Nov London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

08 Nov Torquay Princess Theatre

09 Nov Portsmouth Guildhall Theatre

10 Nov Salisbury City Hall

11 Nov Truro Hall For Cornwall

14 Nov Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

15 Nov Eastbourne Devonshire Theatre

17 Nov St Albans Arena Arena

Tickets available at Flyingmusic.com/box-office/