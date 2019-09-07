Mickey Rourke is set to star in revenge thriller 'Girl', alongside actress Bella Thorne.
Mickey Rourke is set to star in revenge thriller 'Girl'.
The 66-year-old actor will join 'The Duff' star Bella Thorne in the feature directorial debut from writer-director Chad Faust, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Bella will play a young woman who returns to her hometown in order to murder her abusive father but when she gets there she discovers that someone else has already killed him.
Her search for answers leads her to discover a dangerous family legacy.
Rourke is set to take on the part of the local sheriff in the film.
Speaking previously about casting Bella in the lead role, DDI CEO Jason Moring said: ''Bella is a very talented, young actress who makes bold choices is a strong lead role that will not just resonate with Bella's massive fan base, but also with the cultural zeitgeist.''
The psychological thriller will start shooting in northern Ontario, Canada on September 19.
Meanwhile, Bella recently made her directorial debut with a short film for Pornhub.
The 21-year-old former Disney star initially set out to make a ''Christmas horror movie'' but ultimately wrote and helmed 'Her & Him' for the adult website and said she feels lucky to be among the ''unexpected guest directors'' included in the company's Visionary Directors series.
Bella discussed her idea for the ''beautiful, ethereal'' short film in a behind-the-scenes video.
She said: ''What inspired me to do this movie was thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides just a sexual scenario.
''My vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could switch off between dominant and submissive.
''My initial idea was to create a Christmas horror movie, but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film.
''I'm lucky that Pornhub came on and produced this with me. They believed in my vision and weren't scared to jump in with me.''
The 'Shake It Up' star had ''fun'' shooting the film with stars Abella Danger and Small Hands.
She said: ''The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***ing on set, which I had never shot before at all. It is quite a fun environment.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Ed Wallis has never really been the popular boy in his class and the thought...
Nigerian filmmaker Jeta Amata clearly feels passionate about the problems in his country, but despite...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Comprehensively documenting Bruce Lee's life, work and philosophy, this engaging doc is packed with terrific...
Immortals follows the epic tale of a blood-thirsty King, Hyperion as his brutal and murderous...
Like 300 on acid, this outrageously violent Greek mythology epic bludgeons us into submission as...
Relentlessly loud and bombastic, this old-school thriller is clearly trying to exceed the 1980s action...
Cast and crew expand this franchise in just about every direction with this hugely enjoyable...
Barney Ross is the leader of a group of mercenary fighters, his team is made...
Watch the trailer for Iron Man 2.Picking up where the first film left us, the...