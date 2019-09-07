Mickey Rourke is set to star in revenge thriller 'Girl'.

The 66-year-old actor will join 'The Duff' star Bella Thorne in the feature directorial debut from writer-director Chad Faust, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bella will play a young woman who returns to her hometown in order to murder her abusive father but when she gets there she discovers that someone else has already killed him.

Her search for answers leads her to discover a dangerous family legacy.

Rourke is set to take on the part of the local sheriff in the film.

Speaking previously about casting Bella in the lead role, DDI CEO Jason Moring said: ''Bella is a very talented, young actress who makes bold choices is a strong lead role that will not just resonate with Bella's massive fan base, but also with the cultural zeitgeist.''

The psychological thriller will start shooting in northern Ontario, Canada on September 19.

Meanwhile, Bella recently made her directorial debut with a short film for Pornhub.

The 21-year-old former Disney star initially set out to make a ''Christmas horror movie'' but ultimately wrote and helmed 'Her & Him' for the adult website and said she feels lucky to be among the ''unexpected guest directors'' included in the company's Visionary Directors series.

Bella discussed her idea for the ''beautiful, ethereal'' short film in a behind-the-scenes video.

She said: ''What inspired me to do this movie was thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides just a sexual scenario.

''My vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could switch off between dominant and submissive.

''My initial idea was to create a Christmas horror movie, but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film.

''I'm lucky that Pornhub came on and produced this with me. They believed in my vision and weren't scared to jump in with me.''

The 'Shake It Up' star had ''fun'' shooting the film with stars Abella Danger and Small Hands.

She said: ''The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***ing on set, which I had never shot before at all. It is quite a fun environment.''