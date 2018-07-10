Hollywood veteran Mickey Rourke plays a Nazi-loving white supremacist in new movie 'Night Walk', according to a report.
The 65-year-old actor will appear as a member of the Aryan Brotherhood - which is a neo-Nazi movement - alongside Sean Stone, the son of award-winning director Oliver Stone, in the new film, which is set for release in 2019.
Rourke was filming scenes for the movie at DC Stages & Sets in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to DailyMail.com, who report the actor was seen sporting a swastika tattoo on his neck during the shoot.
In the movie, Rourke's on-screen character attempts to recruit Stone's character into the neo-Nazi gang after he's wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his Arab wife.
The independent film - which also stars veteran actors Eric Roberts and Richard Tyson - is being written and directed by Aziz Tazi, with scenes being shot in various locations around the world, including Morocco and Los Angeles.
Speaking about the project, Stone told DailyMail.com: ''It's a story of star-crossed lovers, two people from different cultures, a white guy from the States and a woman from the Middle East and the love story turns into a nightmare when my character is wrongfully convicted of killing her while travelling to her homeland.
''It's got elements of wrongful conviction and my experience in prison as I basically go from hatred to self-discovery, finding faith and spiritual awakening.
''Mickey plays the tough guy, an Aryan brother who I encounter on my first day in prison. He intimidates my character and I have to decide whether to join his gang to protect me or join a Muslim gang.''
