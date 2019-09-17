Mickey Rourke claims Robert De Niro stopped him from working with Martin Scorsese because of their three decade feud stemming from 1987's 'Angel Heart'.
Mickey Rourke claims Robert De Niro stopped him from working with Martin Scorsese.
The 66-year-old star says the pair have had a secret feud for 30 years and the 'Goodfellas' actor has allegedly prevented him from getting a part in a Scorsese project starring De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci - potentially 'The Irishman' - because of a row while working together on 1987 thriller 'Angel Heart'.
Speaking to Italian chat show 'Live - Non è la D'Urso', Rourke said: ''The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro refused to work with me in a movie.
''I am upset because I needed the money.''
The 'Wrestler' actor claimed De Niro had insisted they didn't communicate on the 'Angel Heart' set, which left him ''hurt''.
He added: ''I think it's better if we don't talk because of our characters in the movie... It hurt my feelings as I looked up to him.''
Although Rourke may have missed out on that role, the 'Expendables' star will be back on the big screen after reportedly landing a part in revenge thriller 'Girl' opposite Bella Thorne.
Thorne will play a young woman who returns to her hometown in order to murder her abusive father but when she gets there she discovers that someone else has already killed him.
Her search for answers leads her to discover a dangerous family legacy.
Rourke is set to take on the part of the local sheriff in the film.
Speaking previously about casting Bella in the lead role, DDI CEO Jason Moring said: ''Bella is a very talented, young actress who makes bold choices is a strong lead role that will not just resonate with Bella's massive fan base, but also with the cultural zeitgeist.''
The psychological thriller will start shooting in northern Ontario, Canada this week.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Ed Wallis has never really been the popular boy in his class and the thought...
Nigerian filmmaker Jeta Amata clearly feels passionate about the problems in his country, but despite...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Comprehensively documenting Bruce Lee's life, work and philosophy, this engaging doc is packed with terrific...
Immortals follows the epic tale of a blood-thirsty King, Hyperion as his brutal and murderous...
Like 300 on acid, this outrageously violent Greek mythology epic bludgeons us into submission as...
Relentlessly loud and bombastic, this old-school thriller is clearly trying to exceed the 1980s action...
Cast and crew expand this franchise in just about every direction with this hugely enjoyable...
Barney Ross is the leader of a group of mercenary fighters, his team is made...
Watch the trailer for Iron Man 2.Picking up where the first film left us, the...