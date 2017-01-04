Movie star Mickey Rourke is planning a return to boxing at 64, so he can notch up 10 wins on his record.
The Wrestler star has eight wins under his belt and he wants two more fights in 2017 to end his ring career with 10 victories.
Telling TMZ he's "a cold piece of steel", Mickey insists he's in tip-top shape and will retire after two more boxing bouts.
He also offered support to former UFC champ Ronda Rousey, who took a beating at the hands of Amanda Nunes in her comeback on Friday night (30Dec16).
The bantamweight fight was stopped after just 48 seconds, but Rourke insists Ronda has got nothing to be ashamed about.
"Ronda was unbeatable for a long time...," he told TMZ. "Every great fighter has lost...
"She became a role model for millions of girls and boys, so her legacy is already written in stone."
Meanwhile, Rourke hasn't fought since 2014, when he beat Elliot Seymour in an exhibition fight in Russia.
Ed Wallis has never really been the popular boy in his class and the thought...
Nigerian filmmaker Jeta Amata clearly feels passionate about the problems in his country, but despite...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Comprehensively documenting Bruce Lee's life, work and philosophy, this engaging doc is packed with terrific...
Immortals follows the epic tale of a blood-thirsty King, Hyperion as his brutal and murderous...
Like 300 on acid, this outrageously violent Greek mythology epic bludgeons us into submission as...
Relentlessly loud and bombastic, this old-school thriller is clearly trying to exceed the 1980s action...
Cast and crew expand this franchise in just about every direction with this hugely enjoyable...
Barney Ross is the leader of a group of mercenary fighters, his team is made...
Watch the trailer for Iron Man 2.Picking up where the first film left us, the...