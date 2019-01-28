Mickey Rooney's Golden Globe and Emmy statuettes for Best Actor - which he won for his work in TV movie 'Bill' - are set to be auctioned off this month.
The late actor - who passed away in 2014 at the age of 93 - won the two prestigious awards for his work as Bill Sackter in the acclaimed television film 'Bill' in 1981, and the statuettes he received are now set to go under the hammer by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on January 31.
Rooney starred as the titular character in the CBS film, which told the real life story of Bill, who spent nearly 60 years institutionalised for an intellectual disability until he was invited to live in a Minnesota home of a documentary filmmaker.
The movie helped to change the perspectives on people living with disabilities in America, and the awards being auctioned come directly from Rooney's estate.
On the Golden Globe - which he was awarded in 1982 during the ceremony in the Beverly Hilton - a plaque mounted to the pedestal reads: ''Mickey Rooney / Best / Television Actor / In a Mini Series / Or Motion Picture / Made for Television / 'Bill' / 1981 / Hollywood Foreign Press Association / 8240.''
Whilst an engraved band on the Emmy, which he picked up in Pasadena, reads: ''1981-1982 Primetime Emmy Awards / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series / Or a Special / Mickey Rooney / Bill / December 22, 1981.''
Bidding for the Golden Globe starts at $6,000, whilst the Emmy is taking bids from $2,000 and up.
In his lifetime, Rooney won one Emmy, two Golden Globes - with the other being for Best TV Star for his role in sitcom 'Mickey' in 1964 - and an Academy Juvenile Award at the Oscars in 1938, which he was awarded for his ''significant contribution in bringing to the screen the spirit and personification of youth, and as a juvenile player setting a high standard of ability and achievement.''
