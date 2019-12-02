Mick Mars will release his solo album in April 2020.

The Mötley Crüe guitarist - who makes up the iconic heavy metal band alongside bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and lead singer Vince Neil - has insisted the group's reunion won't halt his own plans for the upcoming record, and he confirmed the collection will be released in spring next year.

He tweeted: ''No one will ever stand in the way of my solo record. Ever. Watch for it in April. 2020. (sic)''

Mick has been working on the LP with producer Michael Wagener at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, and he previously explained he has tried to take his time rather than rushing the highly anticipated project.

He said: ''I've been working on this for years, trying to get it right. In my way of thinking, I didn't want to put out a record just to put out a record. It has to be right, for me.

''People wanna hear my music, it needs to be right. I'm not just cutting corners to, like I said, put out a record to put out a record. I just can't do it. So it's taking me a while.''

Mick's update on his solo record comes after the 'Girls, Girls, Girls' rockers revealed last month that they will reunite five years since their last performance as part of 'The Final Tour' in 2015.

To mark the end of their legacy, the band signed a cessation of touring agreement, which prohibits any member performing under the Mötley Crüe name.

However, they released a video which saw the contract get blown up as they confirmed their return.

Machine Gun Kelly - who starred in the recent Mötley Crüe biopic 'The Dirt' - narrated the video, and said: ''In 2014, Mötley Crüe announced their final tour putting an end to almost 35 years on the road. To make it official, they signed an unprecedented contract.

''In the years since, Mötley Crüe became more popular than ever and gained an entirely new legion of fans who, along with die hard Crüeheads, demanded the band tear up that stupid contract and come out of retirement.''