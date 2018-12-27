Sir Mick Jagger is curating the music for a ballet written by his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.
The Rolling Stones frontman is curating the music for a dance production written by Melanie Hamrick - who has just completed work on the American Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' - and the soundtrack for the show will be all his own songs.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Melanie's taking a leave of absence from American Ballet Theatre until the spring season.
''The glamorous ballerina is focusing on choreographing her first ballet -- an original piece set to Rolling Stones music, edited by Mick Jagger, with selections from 'You Can't Always Get What You Want,' 'Paint It Black' and 'She's a Rainbow.' ''
The ballet will premiere at the Mariinsky Theatre's ballet festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, in March, and the following month, the couple - who have two-year-old son Deveraux together - will transfer the project to New York at a gala for the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) at Lincoln Center.
The YAGP is the world's biggest student ballet scholarship audition, and is particularly noted for its 'Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow' gala event in New York.
The gala takes place on April 18, two days before the Rolling Stones embark on the US leg of their 'No Filter' tour, which kicks off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Melanie, 31, recently praised Mick - who has seven other children from previous relationships - as the ''most wonderful man in the world''.
She gushed: ''He's the most incredible, wonderful, loving father. And, to me, he's the most wonderful man in the world.''
The ballerina also revealed her son loves to dance, but insisted he gets his skills from his famous father, rather than her.
She said: ''He dances and dances and dances. He has his dad's moves. Mine are really regimented. I'm not the best social dancer.''
