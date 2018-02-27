Sir Mick Jagger has hinted The Rolling Stones will test out some never-heard-before songs at their UK shows.

The legendary rock group announced their first tour on home turf in five years on Monday (26.02.18), and now the iconic frontman has revealed exactly what fans can expect from the stadium concerts.

When asked what the ''unexpected surprises'' will be by Chris Evans on BBC Radio 2, Mick said: ''It's something we just put on a sheet to make it sound more interesting.

''But normally, it's fun for us to play songs that we've never-ever played.

''We always find quite a few of those. We try them out on people, and if they hate them, we dump them basically.

''Sometimes we come up with things that people haven't heard before and they actually like or we put them in the mix and people can vote whether they want to hear them or not.

''For us, it's fun. We often find when we are rehearsing we do songs that have never been done or rarely done.''

The 74-year-old rocker also said he's had some ''extra'' raincoats made for the British weather, which is infamous for raining most of the time.

He laughed: ''It's all outdoor stadiums. I hope it doesn't rain. My betting is that it will somewhere along the line so I've got some extra raincoats made. I am quite used to that.''

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers - completed by Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - will rock venues in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff this summer, as part of the second leg of their hugely popular 'No Filter Tour'.

The run includes two stops in the British capital at London Stadium on May 22, and Twickenham Stadium on June 19.

The last time the 'Paint It Black' stars were on UK waters was for their iconic performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

The legendary group - who released Grammy-winning covers record 'Blue & Lonesome' in 2016 - also sold out two unforgettable nights at London's Hyde Park, 44 years after they played the landmark location for free.

Tickets for the shows, which are sponsored by Jeep, go on general sale on Friday (02.03.18).

The Rolling Stones 'No Filter' UK tour dates are as follows:

May 22, London: London Stadium

June 5, Manchester, Old Trafford Football Stadium

June 9, Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 15, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 19, London, Twickenham Stadium