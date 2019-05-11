Sir Mick Jagger has been given the all clear by doctors following his heart surgery.

The 75-year-old rocker was under doctors orders to rest and recover after he had a heart valve replaced last month, but it has now been claimed he's been given a ''clean bill of health'', and is back on his feet once again.

A source told The Sun: ''Mick is delighted to be back to full health and feels 100 per cent after his op. He is his normal chipper and positive self. Doctors are really pleased with his progress and were happy to give him a clean bill of health.

''His healthy eating has really helped with his recovery and he's been taking it easy and resting, as well as enjoying down time with his friends and family. The health scare has just reminded him to keep taking good care of himself.''

Originally, it was claimed the Rolling Stones star would need to rest for four to five days to allow the artery to heal without bleeding issues, following the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure.

The operation was said to be minimally invasive, and medics repaired the heart value using a catheter to access a major artery - enabling him to avoid major surgery.

And following the operation, the 'Satisfaction' hitmaker thanked fans for their support and praised the medical staff who had cared for him for doing a ''superb job''.

He said: ''Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.''

As a result of Mick needing surgery, The Rolling Stones announced last month they would reschedule their North American 'No Filter Tour', which was originally due to begin in April, and is now expected to start in July.