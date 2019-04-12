Sir Mick Jagger has shared his first Instagram photo since undergoing heart valve replacement surgery.
Sir Mick Jagger has been for a ''walk in the park'', a week after undergoing heart surgery.
The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman had a heart valve replaced earlier this month and he's now shown he's on the mend by returning to his social media accounts on Thursday (11.04.19).
Mick posted a photo of himself in front of white flowers and trees on his Instagram and Twitter pages and captioned the picture: ''A walk in the park!''
Among those glad to see the 'Sympathy For the Devil' singer back on his feet was Lenny Kravitz.
The 'Fly Away' hitmaker commented on his Instagram post: ''Yeah man!''
And Mick's daughter, Georgia May Jagger - whose mother is supermodel Jerry Hall - shared three purple heart emojis and wrote: ''Love you Dada.''
His son Lucas and the teenager's mother, Luciana Gimenez, also shared heart emojis.
Theodora Richards, the daughter of Mick's bandmate Keith Richards and his wife Patti Hansen, commented: ''Looking ever so lovely amongst the flowers!''
Last Friday (05.04.19), the 'Start Me Up' singer thanked fans for their support and praised the medical staff who had cared for him for doing a ''superb job''.
He said: ''Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.''
Mick's representative has also confirmed he's ''expected to make a full recovery'' following the surgery.
A statement read: ''Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.''
Sources recently said that Mick will need to rest for four to five days to allow the artery to heal without bleeding issues, following the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure.
The operation was said to be minimally invasive, and medics repaired the heart value using a catheter to access a major artery - enabling him to avoid major surgery.
As a result of Mick needing surgery, The Rolling Stones announced last month they would reschedule their North American 'No Filter Tour', which was originally due to begin in April, and is now expected to start in July.
