Sir Mick Jagger is ''feeling much better'' following his successful heart valve replacement surgery.

The 75-year-old music legend underwent the operation in New York recently, and he's now said he's ''on the mend'', as he sent his thanks to his fans for their support, as well as to the hospital staff who did a ''superb job'' in taking care of him throughout his stay.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.''

Mick's representative has also confirmed he's ''expected to make a full recovery'' following the surgery.

A statement read: ''Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.''

Sources recently said that Mick will need to rest for four to five days to allow the artery to heal without bleeding issues, following the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure.

The operation was said to be minimally invasive, and medics repaired the heart value using a catheter to access a major artery - enabling him to avoid major surgery.

Last weekend, The Rolling Stones announced they would reschedule their North American 'No Filter Tour', which was originally due to begin in April, as a result of Mick's operation.

The tour is now expected to begin in July, and Mick recently admitted he was ''hugely disappointed'' about the postponement.

He said: ''I hate letting our fans down and I'm hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.''

The band - also made up of Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - added in their own statement: ''Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.''