Sir Mick Jagger doesn't think the Rolling Stones' summer tour will be their last.

The legendary band announced last month that they were performing on UK turf for the first time in five years this summer and, although the 74-year-old rocker has admitted there will come a point when they don't want to do it anymore and will retire from touring, he's adamant there will be more shows coming up in the future.

Speaking to the Sunday Post newspaper, he said: ''I haven't really thought about this set of gigs being our last tour, to be honest.

''There is going to come a point when we don't want to do it any more, for whatever reason, but I'm not thinking about that this summer.

''Somebody said to me the other day, 'It must be hard playing shows now at your age'. But when we were young we never got to the end of a show. We'd do like 20 minutes, and it would be so chaotic we'd have to go off.

''I remember doing the Usher Hall and later the Barrowland Ballroom. Those shows were nuts. I don't think anybody could really hear anything.''

And it looks like the feeling is mutual for his band mates too as Keith Richards has claimed it would take someone ''keeling over'' before they go their separate ways.

He was asked what it would take for the band to end, and he replied: ''Somebody keeling over. There's never ever been a word about it muttered among ourselves.

''I guess the day's obviously going to come, some day. But not in the near future. We're all looking forward to doing what we're doing, especially back in Blighty.''

His comments came just days after his band mate Charlie Watts said he wouldn't be ''bothered'' if they split up for good but hopes that it would be ''amicable.''

He said: ''I love playing the drums and I love playing with Mick and Keith and Ronnie [Wood], I don't know about the rest of it. It wouldn't bother me if the Rolling Stones said that's it ... enough. I don't know what I would do if I stopped. Keith is a great one for saying once you're going, keep going.

''The big worry for me is being well enough. We don't work like we used to fortunately. There are huge gaps between each show.''