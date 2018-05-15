Sir Mick Jagger ''doesn't know'' how to be anything other than a rock star.

The Rolling Stones frontman leads a ''weird'' existence and though he is happy with his life, he doesn't think he has many other options.

He said: ''I've really done little else in my life - it's a bit limiting. It's a very cloistered, weird existence. I'm very happy to do it but I don't know about much else.''

The 74-year-old rocker also admitted he is puzzled by US President Donald Trump's use of their song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' at his events because of the subject matter of the track.

He said: ''It's a funny song for a play-out song ― a drowsy ballad about drugs in Chelsea!

''It's kind of weird. He couldn't be persuaded to use something else.''

Meanwhile, his bandmate Keith Richards has urged America to ''get rid'' of their president and revealed he once pulled out a knife and stabbed a table in protest of the tycoon promoting the group's 1989 'Steel Wheels' tour dates in Atlantic City.

The 'Brown Sugar' rocker was infuriated when the band arrived and discovered posters had Trump's name in huge letters and theirs considerably smaller.

He recalled in an interview with the BBC: ''I got out my trusty blade, stuck it in the table and said: 'You have to get rid of this man!'

''Now America has to get rid of him. Don't say I didn't warn you!''

The 74-year-old guitarist previously admitted the idea of the former 'Apprentice' star in office was a ''nightmare''.

Speaking before Trump was elected, he said: ''Can you imagine President Trump? The worst nightmare.

''But we can't say that. Because it could happen. This is one of the wonders of this country. Who would've thought Ronald Reagan could be president?''

Meanwhile, Selfridges opened a Rolling Stones pop up shop in their Corner Shop spaces in four stores on Monday (14.05.18), to coincide with the UK leg of their 'No Filter' tour.

The space includes a display of iconic costumes, a first-look at their first ever vinyl box set, a chance to re-live the historic Havana Moon concert and an opportunity to shop exclusive and limited-edition pieces.

