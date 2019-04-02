Sir Mick Jagger will reportedly undergo heart valve replacement surgery this week.

The Rolling Stones legend - whose procedure means the iconic rock band's US tour has been postponed - will have the ''non-invasive'' operation in New York, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Mick will be undergoing a non-invasive heart valve procedure. The prognosis is good and this kind of surgery has a high success rate.''

The report adds that the 75-year-old star is hoping to be out of hospital 48 hours after the surgery this week, and to be back on stage by the summer.

Meanwhile, Professor Sir Nilesh Samani - Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation - suggested Mick will most likely have keyhole surgery.

He explained: ''The benefit is that there are no big scars that need to heal, unlike open heart surgery.

''A patient can expect to go home within 24 to 48 hours, feel well one or two weeks later and be back to normal health after a month. The procedure is highly successful and if all goes well, it is possible Mick will have more energy than previously.''

It comes after the 'Paint It Black' group announced on Saturday (30.03.19) that they were postponing their stadium tour to give the frontman chance to have the operation and properly recovery.

He said: ''I hate letting our fans down and I'm hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.''

The band - which is also made up of Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - added in their own statement: ''Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.''

It was previously claimed the 'Brown Sugar' singer was already ''bored'' with having to rest at home because he's actually feeling ''great''.

A source previously said: ''He's massively frustrated, he wants to be getting back out there and at this moment in time he's feeling absolutely fine.

''Of course he has taken the medical advice on board, but he looks after himself well and feels totally capable at this moment in time.

''He's optimistic he won't be laid up for long, and at the moment he's just hanging out in Miami with the other guys.''