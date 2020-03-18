Sir Mick Jagger says he and his bandmates can't wait to get back on stage once the coronavirus outbreak has passed.
Sir Mick Jagger says The Rolling Stones are ''raring to get back on stage'' when it's safe to do so.
The 'Satisfaction rockers have been forced to postpone their North America 'No Filter Tour' date due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 76-year-old frontman - who underwent heart valve surgery last year - says whilst they can't wait to perform again, everyone's health is a ''priority''.
In a statement posted on his own social media profiles, he wrote: ''To everyone who has got tickets to the No Filter Tour, I'm sorry the shows have to be postponed but staying healthy is everyone's priority right now.
''We are raring to get back on the stage and as soon as that's possible we will be there!
''Keep your eyes on RollingStones.com for the latest updates.
Stay safe, Mick.''
The legendary group were due to kick off their latest dates in the US on May 8 at San Diego's SDCCU Stadium, and conclude at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 9.
Jagger and co admitted they were ''like kids in a candy store'' as they prepared to hit the road.
They said: ''Every time we get together at rehearsals, we are like kids in a candy store.
''Let's open the cage door and let's get at it.''
The 'Paint It Black' hitmakers were forced to delay their North America tour last April, due to frontman Mick's operation.
However, after the surgery was a success, the band managed to return to the stage by August.
Meanwhile, The Stones are also planning to release their new album this year.
Band member Ronnie Wood recently teased that the upcoming record is ''very diverse''.
The 'Sympathy for the Devil' hitmakers - which is completed by guitarist Keith Richards and drummer Charlie Watts - have been working on their first record of new material since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang', and the 72-year-old rocker promised people won't be disappointed by the LP.
He said: ''[Work on the album is] ongoing. Taking on shape.
''Many different flavours. Very diverse.
''It's going to be great. Once we've decided what tracks we're gonna use.''
However, Keith previously admitted the recording process for the record was ''very boring''.
He said: ''Sometimes it's not as much writing as listening to what's been written and figuring it out, and honing and all kinds of stuff.
''It's very boring. It's like a carpentry shop.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
Entertaining and uplifting, this Oscar-winning documentary tells the unknown story of the back-up singers who...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
The Rolling Stones may not have released an album for eight years, but they are...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...