Sir Mick Jagger has split from Noor Alfallah after three years together.

The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman was first reported to have enjoyed a number of dates with the 23-year-old film producer, who is 52-years his junior, while the group were in Paris, France, for their 'No Filter' tour last October.

According to the Daily Mail, Noor has seemingly swapped the 'Satisfaction' singer for Mick doppelgänger, 57-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, who she first met in April in New York, when she was still said to be dating Mick.

In August, Noor shared a picture with her ''partner in crime'' Nicolas on instagram to mark his birthday.

She wrote alongside the snap: ''Happy Birthday Nicolas! My partner in crime! Wishing you many more to come! So happy I get to celebrate with you! (sic)'', along with the kissing face emoji.

A source had previously said of Mick and Noor's romance: ''Mick still has his ­legendary charm but even the band were surprised someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him.

''They are both single and seemed to have a lot of fun together, so everyone just let them get on with it.''

The pair are believed to have been introduced to one another by producer Brett Ratner.

Mick, who is single again, split from ballerina Melanie Hamrick, the mother of his eighth and youngest child, two-year-old Deveraux, in 2016, before welcoming their little boy.

The veteran rocker's turbulent love life has been far from conventional, with his former wife Bianca Jagger getting caught having sex with actor Ryan O'Neal, whilst still married to Mick, who she split from in 1978.

And in 2014, the 'Paint It Black' hitmaker tragically lost his long-term partner L'Wren Scott to suicide after 13 years together.