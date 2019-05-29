Sir Mick Jagger is always doing press-ups.

Former Eurythmics guitarist Dave Stewart has opened up about the iconic Rolling Stones frontman and revealed he was even working out while they were in the studio together.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun newspaper, he said: ''There was one time, we were in his place in Mustique, and he has a room that's a cross between a gym but it had a nice echo-y sound so we were recording in there, but while I was busy working out something, he'd just do a 120 press-ups.

''And then we were doing something else he'd do 300 sit-ups. And then running six miles.''

The Stones recently confirmed plans for their North American and Canadian 'No Filter Tour' shows after postponing the original dates in April, while Mick underwent heart valve replacement surgery.

Asked how his friend is doing, Dave added: ''He's evidently a lot better. Mick and I use text a lot.

''And Mick's a man of few words like, 'Doing alright.' But he's one of these people that's so lean and fit.

Meanwhile, last week it was revealed the 'Start Me Up' hitmakers - completed by Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - are pressing on with work on their first record of new material since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang'.

A spokesman said: ''The album is moving ahead but no release date as yet. Mick is keen to make up for lost time.

''This album has been spoken about for a long time, so now they are keen to get it out as soon as possible.''

Meanwhile, Mick recently delighted fans when he shared a video of himself dancing after recovering from his operation.

The band's new shows will kick off with two nights in Chicago on June 21 and June 25, before onto Ontario, Canada and rolling on through with dates in Washington DC, Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston and Jacksonville.

The Stones also added a new show in New Orleans, and will the continue to Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena and Glendale before rounding up in Miami on August 31.