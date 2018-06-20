Sir Mick Jagger duetted with James Bay on 'Beast of Burden' as the Rolling Stones rocked Twickenham Stadium on Tuesday night (19.06.18).

The 74-year-old rock 'n' roll legend introduced James, 27, to huge cheers from the sell-out crowd as the band played the opening chords of the 1978 song and the pair proceeded to swap vocal lines before Mick ended the collaboration with a hug for the band's support act.

Mick was in a buoyant mood as he performed for his home crowd in West London, not far from his Richmond home, and admitted it was good to bring the group's 'No Filter: UK Tour' to his part of the world.

Introducing their cover of Eddie Taylor's blues classic 'Ride 'Em on Down' - which was included on the 'Blue & Lonesome' LP - he said: ''Our first gig on this tour was in East London, but we are at home in West London. We started off here in Richmond, playing round here and we were playing mostly blues covers so we're going to go back to where we started now. This is a song from on our last album.''

The Rolling Stones have been giving fans the chance to vote for one song to be included in their setlist on this run of stadium shows and the winning track for the evening was 'Bitch' and Mick admitted he and his bandmates, guitarist Keith Richards, drummer Charlie Watts and guitar player Ronnie Wood, definitely could remember how to play the 1971 track from album 'Sticky Fingers'.

Making a joke about Twickenham's rugby heritage, he said: ''We put out a vote, for the next song. I know they sing 'Swing Low Sweet Chariot' round here, but we're not going to do that. The song that won today is 'Bitch'. Which is good because we all know that, we'll probably f**k it up now!''

Mick also joked about getting to the venue on a London bus and made a quip about wrestling with other passengers in the same way that England striker Harry Kane was grappling with Tunisia's defenders during the World Cup match which took place in Russia on Monday and saw the 24-year-old forward score twice in the 2-1 win.

He said with a smile: ''It's easy to get to Twickenham, right? We all got the bus from Shepherds Bush. We were on it wrestling like Harry Kane was.''

The Rolling Stones ran through their full repertoire of greatest hits with highlights including 'Street Fighting Man', 'Honky Tonk Women', 'Start Me Up', 'Midnight Rambler' and 'Brown Sugar' which prompted a mass singalong.

They closed their show with a raucous version of 'Gimme Shelter' and fan favourite '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction'.

The Rolling Stones 'No Filter: UK Tour' Twickenham Stadium setlist:

'Street Fighting Man'

'It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)'

'Tumbling Dice'

'Paint It Black'

'Ride 'Em on Down' (Eddie Taylor cover)

'Bitch' (by fan vote)

'Beast of Burden' (with James Bay)

'You Can't Always Get What You Want'

'Honky Tonk Women'

'You Got the Silver' (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

'Before They Make Me Run' (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

'Sympathy for the Devil'

'Miss You'

'Midnight Rambler'

'Start Me Up'

'Jumpin' Jack Flash'

'Brown Sugar'

Encore:

'Gimme Shelter'

'(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction'