The Rolling Stones could have a new album on the way - as Sir Mick Jagger revealed he is currently writing new music.
Sir Mick Jagger is writing new music for The Rolling Stones.
The band - currently comprising of Jagger, 74, Keith Richards, 74, Charlie Watts, 76, and Ronnie Wood, 70 - are still touring despite having a combined age of 294, and now the lead singer has hinted there may be a new album on the way.
He told The Irish Independent newspaper: ''I am writing at the moment ... I'm just writing. It is mostly for the Stones at the moment. I'm just writing. I don't really think about what I have written, much. I just keep ploughing forward, really.''
The Rolling Stones released their eponymous debut album in 1964 and have a total of 25 studio albums under their belt.
Despite having to perform the band's hits over and over on stage, Mick insists: ''I don't really look back. I only look back on it when we want to play a song from those albums, and before we rehearse it, we might play the actual record.''
The Rolling Stones' 1971 hit 'Brown Sugar' has long been subjected to analysis as to what Jagger was referring to when he wrote it.
Asked to confirm it's meaning once and for all, he said: ''Oh, I don't know. I don't know! I really don't know. And I was in Australia when I wrote it. So you can add that on to the top of it, in the middle of absolutely nowhere. So I don't really know what was going through my mind. I was doing 'Ned Kelly'.
''I don't know what was going on in my head. It was pretty stream of consciousness stuff. That was the stream of consciousness of the day. You just let it run. All those songs are very hastily done and hastily recorded and so on. It reflected the times.''
