Mick Foley has led the tributes to Ashley Massaro after she passed away at the age of 39.

The 2005 Diva Search winner - who spent three years with the company until 2008 - was taken to hospital after being found unconscious at her home in Long Island, New York.

A cause of death is yet to be determined, but Suffolk County Police has said she died of ''non-criminal causes''.

Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted: ''This is just awful news - Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me... I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice... and now she's gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro''

Retired star Torrie Wilson wrote: ''I can't even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 - legit one of the sweetest people I've ever known.

''When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help.''

And Maria Kanellis - who partnered with Ashley at WrestleMania 24 against Beth Phoenix and Melina - added: ''I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together.

''It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. Im heartbroken for her family. (sic)''

Ashley - who is survived by her 18-year-old daughter - had the biggest match of her career when she competed against Melina at WrestleMania 23 for the WWE Women's Championship, and she also appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine and on reality TV show 'Survivor'.

She had been due to take part in Starrcast, an annual professional wrestling fan convention, next week, and the event has sent their condolences in the wake of her passing.

Starrcast tweeted: ''Everyone at Starrcast would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends, family, fans & colleagues of Ashley Massaro.

''We were looking forward to sharing next week with her & are extremely saddened by her passing. We join the wrestling community in honoring her memory. (sic)''