Michelle Williams has praised her namesake for her passionate Emmys speech.

The 'Destiny's Child' hitmaker says she ''stands beside'' the 'Manchester By The Sea' actress' comments as he collected the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in 'Fosse/Verdon' but she wishes people would stop trying to message her with criticisms, mistaking her for the actress.

Posting on her Instagram stories, she said: ''I'm so sorry my namesake upset you, but can't you see that I'm black?! ... I stand beside Michelle Williams on her speech, okay? She was beautiful, she was brilliant. She played Gwen Verdon to a tee. She was awesome. Now get it right, and stop cussing me out.''

In Michelle's passionate speech, she called for pay parity for all.

She said: ''I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them and respected enough that they'll be heard ... My bosses never presumed to know better than I did on how to do my job so I want to say thank you for supporting me completely and for paying me equally because they understood that when you put value into a person it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value and put it into their work ... And so the next time someone - especially a woman of colour, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar to her white male counterpart - tells you what she needs to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day, she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment, and not in spite of it.''