Michelle Williams doesn't have a ''healthy relationship'' with her work.

The 38-year-old actress has admitted she won't watch any of the projects she's been involved in, because the thought of doing so makes her ''timid'', and she focuses too much on ''judging herself''.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', she said: ''I love what I do, and I love being inside of it. And the experience of watching it takes me to the outside of the thing that I did, and my relationship with that is not as healthy.

''It makes me timid. I'll judge myself and then I'll think I'm not capable of things, and then I won't take the next challenge that's in front of me.''

And although she doesn't like watching her own work, she does love her career, and has been seeing real change in the way Hollywood operates following the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.

The 'Venom' actress recently said she's begun to feel like ''one of the boys'' in recent months thanks to to the movements which aim to bring gender equality to the workplace as well as an end to sexual harassment, as she says she no longer receives unwanted advances from Hollywood executives.

She said: ''Rather than being grasped too tightly or hugged for too long at the morning meeting my hand was shaken and I was looked squarely in the eye as I was welcome to my Monday morning.

''I realised this is actually what it feels like to be on the inside, to be one of the boys.''

And Michelle - who was paid just $1,000 in comparison to her co-star Mark Wahlberg's $1.5 million for reshoots of 'All the Money in the World' - says she's even begun receiving the same pay as her male colleagues.

She added: ''And on the job I completed two weeks ago - let me tell you something - I was paid equally as my male co-stars.''