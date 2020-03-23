Michelle Williams has reportedly married Thomas Kail in secret.

The 39-year-old actress and the 43-year-old director are expecting their first child together, and it has now been reported they've already taken their romance to the next step and tied the knot in a private ceremony, ready for the baby's arrival.

Michelle - who already has 14-year-old Matilda with the late Heath Ledger - and Thomas sparked speculation when they were spotted wearing rings on their wedding fingers in photos obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper.

And now, sources have reportedly confirmed the marriage news to Us Weekly magazine.

As of the time of writing, the couple are yet to comment on the speculation themselves, but it comes as the pair are notoriously private about their personal lives.

The pair were rumoured to have gotten engaged in December last year, when sources also spoke about Michelle's pregnancy.

Michelle and Thomas previously worked together on the biographical miniseries 'Fosse/Verdon', and were spotted together in London at the end of last year where Michelle had been shooting scenes for 'Venom 2'.

The couple were also seen buying baby clothes at Seraphine's maternity boutique in Kensington, in preparation for the arrival of their first child together.

Meanwhile, Michelle has previously spoken candidly about her search for love following Ledger's death in 2008.

The Hollywood star admitted she always remained optimistic that she would one day find someone who could fill the void in her life.

Speaking in 2018, she shared: ''I never gave up on love.

''I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'''

Michelle has made a concerted effort to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

But, on the other hand, she recognises that talking about her own issues could help other people to deal with their problems.

She said: ''I don't really want to talk about any of it. But what if this helps somebody?

''What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?

''Don't settle. Don't settle for something that feels like a prison or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn't feel like love, it's not love.''