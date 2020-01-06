Michelle Williams has pledged to ''use her voice'' to speak about what matters to her.
Michelle Williams ''wants to use'' her voice for good.
The 39-year-old actress gave a passionate speech in support of a woman's right to choose as she picked up the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress In A Mini Series or Motion Picture for TV for her work on 'Fosse/Verdon' on Sunday (05.01.20) and she's admitted she's keen to overcome her natural shyness to speak out on issues that are important to her.
Asked about her speech backstage at the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, she said: ''By nature I'm a shy person. But I'm about to turn 40, and I realized that over a great span of time I've changed and I've become stronger and I've become more able. I've found my voice and I want to use it.''
Michelle - who has daughter Matilda, 14, with late ex-partner Heath Ledger - also confirmed claims she is expecting a baby with fiancé Thomas Kail.
Asked if she's keen to work on Broadway, she admitted she wants to do another play but gestured to her stomach and said: ''I've got a little time to take off first.''
In her speech, the blonde beauty celebrated being able to make her own choices.
She said: ''When you put this in someone's hands as an actor, you're acknowledging the choices they make as an actor and a person.
''I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made but I'm also grateful to live in a moment in society where choices exist because as women and girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.
''I try my very best to live a life of my own making, not a series of events that happened to me, but one I can look back and recognise my own handwriting, sometimes messy and sprawling but other times careful and precise. But one I've carved with my own hand and I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose.
''To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children.''
Michelle ended her speech by urging women to vote.
She continued: ''I know my choices might look different to yours but thank god or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle I'm free to live by my faith and you can by yours. So women, 18-to 118 it's time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years
''Don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country, let's make it look more like us.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...