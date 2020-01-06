Michelle Williams ''wants to use'' her voice for good.

The 39-year-old actress gave a passionate speech in support of a woman's right to choose as she picked up the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress In A Mini Series or Motion Picture for TV for her work on 'Fosse/Verdon' on Sunday (05.01.20) and she's admitted she's keen to overcome her natural shyness to speak out on issues that are important to her.

Asked about her speech backstage at the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, she said: ''By nature I'm a shy person. But I'm about to turn 40, and I realized that over a great span of time I've changed and I've become stronger and I've become more able. I've found my voice and I want to use it.''

Michelle - who has daughter Matilda, 14, with late ex-partner Heath Ledger - also confirmed claims she is expecting a baby with fiancé Thomas Kail.

Asked if she's keen to work on Broadway, she admitted she wants to do another play but gestured to her stomach and said: ''I've got a little time to take off first.''

In her speech, the blonde beauty celebrated being able to make her own choices.

She said: ''When you put this in someone's hands as an actor, you're acknowledging the choices they make as an actor and a person.

''I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made but I'm also grateful to live in a moment in society where choices exist because as women and girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.

''I try my very best to live a life of my own making, not a series of events that happened to me, but one I can look back and recognise my own handwriting, sometimes messy and sprawling but other times careful and precise. But one I've carved with my own hand and I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose.

''To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children.''

Michelle ended her speech by urging women to vote.

She continued: ''I know my choices might look different to yours but thank god or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle I'm free to live by my faith and you can by yours. So women, 18-to 118 it's time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years

''Don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country, let's make it look more like us.''