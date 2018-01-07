Michelle Williams wanted Christopher Plummer to sing for her daughter.

The 37-year-old actress - who has 12-year-old Matilda with late former partner Heath Ledger - was a huge fan of 'The Sound of Music' when she was growing up so she was overjoyed when its star was cast to replace disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in her new movie 'All the Money in the World'.

Asked her first favourite film, she told W magazine: '''The Sound of Music'. It was very influential. And I got to meet Captain von Trapp (Plummer) while filming 'All the Money in the World'.

''We were about to be in this movie together, and I thought, How soon is too soon to ask Christopher Plummer to sing 'Edelweiss' into my phone for my daughter?''

The former 'Dawson's Creek' star also revealed years of auditioning has left her with a special talent - being able to take her clothes off quickly and discreetly.

She said: ''I had multiple outfits. Much like a costume box. I would change between auditions. I remember changing in the car on the freeway.

''I'm still a fast changer. And discreet. I have a talent for taking my clothes off quickly.''

It was recently revealed Michelle and Mark Wahlberg reshot their scenes for the movie for free after Christopher was cast, and the actress, who plays Gail Harris, the mother of kidnap victim John Paul Getty III - whose oil baron grandfather refused to pay a $10 million ransom for his release - in the movie, was only happy to do so because she'd been concerned the project would be ''flushed down the toilet'' following the accusations against Spacey.

She said: ''I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet.

''I adore (Ridley Scott, director), worship him, would do anything for him.

''I hated that this man's time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught. So when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. I was enlivened, it picked me up off the couch a little bit and got me excited.

''I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.''

And Michelle, was happy to get the chance to work with Christopher because she was a big ''fan'' of the veteran actor.

She told E! News: ''I was excited. I have been a fan of his obviously for ages so I was thrilled to work with him and thrilled he was going to contribute to a happier ending on our story.''