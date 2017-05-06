Michelle Williams and Chris Pine are set to star in 'All the Old Knives'.

The pair are currently in negotiations to take on the two leading roles in the movie adaptation of Olen Steinhauer's novel of the same name, Variety reports.

Steinhauer has written the screenplay while Nick Wechsler will produce with Chockstone Pictures partners Steve Schwartz and Paula Mae Schwartz. The Mark Gordon Company and eOne will finance the project.

The spy thriller is set to be directed by James Marsh.

It tells the story of a pair of CIA spies who were once romantically involved and meet in California's Carmel-by-the-Sea six years after a failed mission.

Meanwhile, Chris recently moaned that he wasted his time getting in shape for 'Wonder Woman' because he never got to show his body off in the DC Extended Universe movie.

He had been hoping to unveil his trim physique in the upcoming superhero film in which he stars as United States Army Air Service Captain Steve Trevor, a love interest for the titular character played by Gal Gadot, but director Patty Jenkins decided what he really needed was lots of clothes.

He said: ''I got in incredible shape for this film. I was also wearing about 75 pounds of clothing. Patty has a fetish, you just, like, wear a lot of clothing like coats, winter sweaters. What I saw is that I made a major mistake, I got in great shape and they just put clothes over all my hard work!''

Wasted gym hours aside, Pine is delighted to be part of the movie which he has described as a ''classic love story done well''.