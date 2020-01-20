Michelle Williams is taking a break from acting this year to ''be at home'', as she prepares to welcome her second child, and first with fiancé Thomas Kail.
The 39-year-old actress - who already has 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger - is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Kail, and has said she won't be accepting any new acting roles for the time being, because she wants to focus on being there for her unborn tot.
Michelle won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Gwen Verdon in 'Fosse/Verdon', and during the awards ceremony on Sunday (19.01.20), she said the FX show was the last job offer she'd accepted.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine at the event, she said: ''I haven't taken a job since ['Fosse/Verdon']. I have something else I have to go do. I'll be home, but it's a hard act to follow.''
But Michelle already misses the role, as she bemoaned the possibility of not finding another character she loves as much as Gwen.
She added: ''I've never played somebody that age before of someone from 30 to 64. There was singing, dancing. It was such a feast and knowing where to go from here, I feel a little bit stuck. Like, I want that job again. Like, Gwen in her 60s or something. I miss it.''
Michelle was first reported to be expecting another child at the same time as her engagement to 'Fosse/Verdon' director Thomas late last month.
The loved-up couple were spotted together at the time in London, where Michelle had been shooting scenes for 'Venom 2'.
Michelle and Thomas were seen buying baby clothes at Seraphine's maternity boutique in Kensington, in preparation for the arrival of their first child together.
