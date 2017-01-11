Michelle Williams is completely surprised by the success of her new movie Manchester by the Sea, as she didn't think many people would watch it.
The 36-year-old actress stars in the new drama alongside Casey Affleck, about a man who must juggle a tragedy from his past with becoming guardian to his teenage nephew after the sudden death of the boy's father.
Michelle, who portrays Casey's onscreen ex-wife, is astounded by how popular the movie has become, especially since it was made on such a small scale. It's already won Casey a best actor accolade at the 2017 Golden Globes and is up for six BAFTA Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Michelle.
"We certainly never thought it would come to this kind of an end. It's very rare for a movie this small to have found such a warm reception and such a wide audience - the chances are like lightning striking," she told elleuk.com.
"I've made a lot of movies that are small and generally don't get seen but people are seeing (Manchester by the Sea) and responding to it favourably. It's a real surprise party."
Michelle has been nominated for three Oscars in the past, with a fourth nod expected this year (17), and won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of screen icon Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn in 2012.
The blonde beauty is known for playing powerful, forthright characters, though she insists her most famous parts weren't meticulously thought out.
"Whenever I've made good choices, it's a surprisingly un-thought out process," she shrugged.
"I try to follow my heart and my gut, and listen to a more instinctual response about what I want to make, rather than think about it too much or plot it out. (Strong female roles) might be what I'm drawn to, but they're not necessarily what I'm consciously looking for."
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...
Reichardt turns her focus on the old West with this evocative drama based on true...
This portrait of a strained relationship is often difficult to watch, simply because it feels...
Since the moment Dean and Cindy met, they knew they'd spend a long time together....
Darkly honest and emotionally involving, this ensemble drama cleverly examines the impact of modern life...