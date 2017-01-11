The 36-year-old actress stars in the new drama alongside Casey Affleck, about a man who must juggle a tragedy from his past with becoming guardian to his teenage nephew after the sudden death of the boy's father.

Michelle, who portrays Casey's onscreen ex-wife, is astounded by how popular the movie has become, especially since it was made on such a small scale. It's already won Casey a best actor accolade at the 2017 Golden Globes and is up for six BAFTA Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Michelle.

"We certainly never thought it would come to this kind of an end. It's very rare for a movie this small to have found such a warm reception and such a wide audience - the chances are like lightning striking," she told elleuk.com.

"I've made a lot of movies that are small and generally don't get seen but people are seeing (Manchester by the Sea) and responding to it favourably. It's a real surprise party."

Michelle has been nominated for three Oscars in the past, with a fourth nod expected this year (17), and won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of screen icon Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn in 2012.

The blonde beauty is known for playing powerful, forthright characters, though she insists her most famous parts weren't meticulously thought out.

"Whenever I've made good choices, it's a surprisingly un-thought out process," she shrugged.

"I try to follow my heart and my gut, and listen to a more instinctual response about what I want to make, rather than think about it too much or plot it out. (Strong female roles) might be what I'm drawn to, but they're not necessarily what I'm consciously looking for."