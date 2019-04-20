Michelle Williams has reportedly split from husband Phil Elverum.

The couple are said to have called time on their relationship earlier this year, less than 12 months after getting married.

An insider has insisted they ''remain'' on good terms and that the separation was ''amicable''.

The source told PEOPLE.com: ''Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year.

''It was an amicable split and they remain friends.''

The 38-year-old actress - who has 12-year-old daughter Matilda with late ex-husband Heath Ledger - likes to keep her love life private, but she spoke about her marriage in an interview with Vanity Fair last July, in which she said the Mount Eerie musician was unlike ''anybody else'' she'd ever met before.

She said: ''I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.

''Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship. But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.''

Michelle dated her 'Brokeback Mountain' co-star Heath from 2004 until 2007, and split with him just a few months before he died from a prescription-drug overdose in January 2008.

Michelle and Phil tied the knot in secret last June, and it was claimed the pair had a unique connection, as he also suffered tragedy when his wife Geneviève Castrée - the mother of his young daughter Agathe - died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

A source said: ''She is very happy and she deserves it. Michelle and Phil had an early spiritual connection that she has not experienced since Heath. They share some of life's most trying moments with deaths of loved ones and have related on many levels.''