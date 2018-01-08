Michelle Williams felt a ''sadness'' when she thought 'All The Money In The World' would have to be pulled after the sexual misconduct allegations made against Kevin Spacey.

Williams was devastated when she found out about the allegations made against Spacey - who had the lead role in the Sir Ridley Scott directed movie - but praised Scott for coming up with ''this late breaking idea'' to save the movie.

She said: ''We went through a lot with the film and we realised that this film that we loved and that we loved working on together was gonna basically be for nought.

''And there was some sadness around that, more sadness around the allegations and the pain that's been caused, and then this phone call came, this late breaking idea of how to save the film, rewrite the story, do the right thing, and I was exuberantly immediately on board.''

Spacey - who was accused of making sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp when he was just 14-years-old - was replaced in the movie by Christopher Plummer and Williams admits she wouldn't have promoted the movie in any way, shape or form if Spacey was still involved.

She added to the BBC: ''I think that was one of the things that I found most upsetting about being in a film that he was also in, is that films, because they're larger than life, is that they glorify people. And I couldn't bear the thought of being in a movie that glorified somebody who had hurt people in these ways. I didn't want to have anything to do with it.

''I wouldn't have gone to promote it I wouldn't have talked about it, because I would have felt like it's not the right thing to do for those people that have been hurt. They don't need to be re-traumatised by seeing this movie come out and see big posters and see flashy advertisements. It's not appropriate. And so I didn't want any part of it.''