Michelle Williams is seeing real change in Hollywood in the wake of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements, as she now feels like ''one of the boys''.
The 38-year-old actress has said she's begun to feel like ''one of the boys'' in her career in recent months thanks to the movements which aim to bring gender equality to the workplace as well as an end to sexual harassment, as she says she no longer receives unwanted advances from Hollywood executives.
She said: ''Rather than being grasped too tightly or hugged for too long at the morning meeting my hand was shaken and I was looked squarely in the eye as I was welcome to my Monday morning.
''I realised this is actually what it feels like to be on the inside, to be one of the boys.''
And Michelle - who was paid just $1,000 in comparison to her co-star Mark Wahlberg's $1.5 million for reshoots of 'All the Money in the World' - says she's even begun receiving the same pay as her male colleagues.
She added: ''And on the job I completed two weeks ago - let me tell you something - I was paid equally as my male co-stars.''
The 'Venom' star also recalled what happened when her pay gap scandal was uncovered, as she said ''no one cared'' about the disparity.
Speaking at a rally on Capitol Hill on Tuesday (02.04.19), she said: ''And guess what? No one cared. This came as no surprise to me.
''It simply reinforced my life long belief that equality is not an inalienable right. And that women would always be working just as hard for less money while shouldering more responsibility in their homes. If it's this way for me - a white woman in a glamorised ... how were my sisters suffering across their professions?''
