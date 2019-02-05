According to Michelle Williams, the #MeToo movement has been one of the most ''rewarding'' aspects of her life.
Michelle Williams thinks the #MeToo movement has been one of the most ''rewarding'' aspects of her life.
The 38-year-old actress has admitted to feeling inspired by the campaign - which was launched to fight against sexual harassment and sexual assault - after she became embroiled in a gender pay row over her fee for starring in 'All The Money In The World' in 2017.
Michelle - who was found to have been paid substantially less than her male co-star, Mark Wahlberg, for her appearance in the crime thriller - shared: ''It's been really heartening and rewarding for me to hear from other women.''
The Hollywood star explained that having listened to the stories of other women, she now feels more ''helpful'' than ''helpless''.
She told ELLE UK magazine's March issue: ''How they heard what I went through and how it gives them an example [of how] to ask for reparation, and to be able to institute that tiny little model in other scenarios.
''That has been really one of the most rewarding things - not just of my career, but of my life. Also, to have things flipped. Because I went from feeling very helpless, and now I feel helpful.''
Meanwhile, Michelle has also admitted to feeling lost and confused during her 20s.
The actress confessed to being riddled with self-doubt during her younger years - which led her to constantly question herself.
Michelle - who has a 13-year-old daughter called Matilda with the late actor Heath Ledger - said: ''My 20s felt like, 'Who am I? What am I going to make of all of this time on the planet? What do I want? What is happiness? Who are my friends? What's wrong with me? How do I fix it? Who am I?'''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...