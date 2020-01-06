Michelle Williams spoke passionately about a woman's right to choose as she accepted her Golden Globe Award on Sunday (05.01.20).

The 39-year-old actress - who has daughter Matilda, 14, with late ex-partner Heath Ledger and is expecting a baby with fiancé Thomas Kail - won the award for Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV for her work on 'Fosse/Verdon' and admitted she was ''grateful'' to be acknowledged for the decisions she has made throughout her life.

She said: ''When you put this in someone's hands as an actor, you're acknowledging the choices they make as an actor and a person.

''I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made but I'm also grateful to live in a moment in society where choices exist because as women and girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.

''I try my very best to live a life of my own making, not a series of events that happened to me, but one I can look back and recognise my own handwriting, sometimes messy and sprawling but other times careful and precise. But one I've carved with my own hand and I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose.

''To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives knowing as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children.''

Michelle ended her speech by urging people to vote.

She continued: ''I know my choices might look different to yours but thank god or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle I'm free to live by my faith and you can by yours. So women, 18-to 118 it's time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years

''Don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country, let's make it look more like us.''