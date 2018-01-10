Michelle Williams was reportedly paid just $1,000 to re-shoot scenes for 'All The Money In The World, while her male co-star Mark Wahlberg earned $1.5 million.
Scenes for Sir Ridley Scott's drama had to be reshot ahead of its release after a string of sexual misconduct allegations were made against Kevin Spacey, who was originally playing billionaire J. Paul Getty.
Scott quickly recast Christopher Plummer in the role and asked the rest of the actors to come back to Europe over Thanksgiving weekend last November to reshoot the necessary scenes.
Now a source has told USA Today that Williams was paid just $80 a day for the extra work, amounting to less than $1,000, while Wahlberg's team negotiated him a fee of $1.5 million.
Williams and Wahlberg are both represented by the William Morris Endeavor agency but the actress was reportedly not told about the deal they had struck for Wahlberg.
However, Scott previously insisted all the cast had agreed to reshoot their scenes for free but did confirm Christopher and the crew were paid for their parts in reshooting the movie.
He said: ''Everyone did it for nothing. They all came in for free.''
And Williams - who has 12-year-old daughter Matilda with late ex-partner Heath Ledger - was only too happy to give up her Thanksgiving holiday and work for free on the reshoots because she'd worried the project would be ''flushed down the toilet'' following the accusations against Spacey.
The 37-year-old actress said: ''I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet. I adore [Ridley], worship him, would do anything for him. I hated that this man's time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught. So when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. I was enlivened, it picked me up off the couch a little bit and got me excited. I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.''
